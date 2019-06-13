Breaking News

Read: OSC Letter recommending Kellyanne Conway removal from White House post

By CNN

Updated 1:43 PM ET, Thu June 13, 2019

(CNN)A federal agency recommended Thursday that White House adviser Kellyanne Conway be removed from federal service, arguing she violated the Hatch Act on a number of occasions.

"Ms. Conway's violations, if left unpunished, would send a message to all federal employees that they need not abide by the Hatch Act's restrictions. Her actions thus erode the principal foundation of our democratic system -- the rule of law," the letter from the US Office of Special Counsel stated.
Read the letter here: