Read: OSC Letter recommending Kellyanne Conway removal from White House post

(CNN) A federal agency recommended Thursday that White House adviser Kellyanne Conway be removed from federal service, arguing she violated the Hatch Act on a number of occasions.

"Ms. Conway's violations, if left unpunished, would send a message to all federal employees that they need not abide by the Hatch Act's restrictions. Her actions thus erode the principal foundation of our democratic system -- the rule of law," the letter from the US Office of Special Counsel stated.

