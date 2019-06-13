House Intel panel subpoenas Gates, Flynn

Washington (CNN) The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday issued subpoenas to two former Trump officials who pleaded guilty and cooperated in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

The intelligence panel said it had subpoenaed former Trump campaign deputy Rick Gates and former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The pair pleaded guilty in the special counsel's probe before cooperating with the investigation, and their testimony is cited in Mueller's report.

"As part of our oversight work, the House Intelligence Committee is continuing to examine the deep counterintelligence concerns raised in Special Counsel Mueller's report, and that requires speaking directly with the fact witnesses," House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said in a statement. "Both Michael Flynn and Rick Gates were critical witnesses for Special Counsel Mueller's investigation, but so far have refused to cooperate fully with Congress."