Duncan Hunter's wife pleads guilty to conspiring with husband to use campaign funds for personal use

(CNN) California GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter's wife Margaret pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiring with her husband to "knowingly and willingly" convert campaign funds for personal use.

Both Hunters previously pleaded not guilty to federal charges that they had stolen a quarter of a million dollars in campaign funds to furnish their lavish lifestyle.

Margaret Hunter appeared alone with her lawyers in a federal district court in San Diego before Judge Thomas Whelan, where she changed her plea in the high-profile case. The congressman did not appear with his wife on Thursday.

She acknowledged she was a member of the conspiracy and as part of that conspiracy, she and her husband spent more than $10,000 on a family vacation to Italy on the campaign credit card, knowing it was well outside the family's budget. Duncan Hunter attempted to set up a one-day tour of a naval base in Italy to justify the trip.

In pleading guilty, she is acknowledging that, overall, they spent more than $200,000 in campaign funds for personal use.