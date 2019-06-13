Kim Kardashian West to speak at the White House for event on hiring ex-prisoners

Washington (CNN) Reality television star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West is set to visit the White House on Thursday to speak about a new initiative aimed at helping former inmates get jobs out of prison.

"I am heading to the White House to speak at the Second Chance Hiring and Re-entry event. I am so excited to announce some exciting things," Kardashian said in a video on social media.

Kardashian West is expected to offer brief remarks alongside President Donald Trump during the event at 4 p.m. ET, Thursday, three sources familiar with the event told CNN.

A White House official said the President will announce a Bureau of Prisons initiative in partnership with private companies aimed at helping people who leave prison get employment.

Jessica Jackson, the national director of criminal justice advocacy group #cut50, who is traveling with Kardashian West today, said the event will focus on "how agencies and the private sector are stepping up to help people coming home from prison reintegrate and succeed."

