What Kellyanne Conway's recommended firing really means

(CNN) On Thursday, the Office of the Special Counsel (no, not that one) decided that White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway had violated the Hatch Act and should be removed from her job.

The report, which was sent to President Donald Trump, said Conway had broken the rules by "disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media."

(The Hatch Act bars federal employees from engaging in partisan politics while serving in their official roles.)

Conway's violations centered around two television appearances during the run-up to the Alabama Senate special election in 2018. On November 20, in an appearance on "Fox and Friends," Conway said this about Democrat Doug Jones:

"Doug Jones in Alabama, folks, don't be fooled. He will be a vote against tax cuts. He is weak on crime. Weak on borders. He is strong on raising your taxes. He is terrible for property owners. Doug Jones is a doctrinaire liberal, which is why he is not saying anything and why the media are trying to boost him."