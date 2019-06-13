Kamala Harris: Trump is a 'clear and present threat to democracy'

Washington (CNN) Sen. Kamala Harris said on Thursday that President Donald Trump is a "clear and present threat to democracy" after Trump said he would accept dirt on political rivals from foreign governments.

The Democratic presidential hopeful posted on Twitter , "He has engaged in a cover up. He's obstructed justice. He openly welcomes foreign collusion. When I'm President, I won't fear an independent Department of Justice, I'll restore one. This president is a clear and present threat to democracy."

Harris, a former prosecutor, has previously said if she or any of her fellow Democratic candidates unseat Trump in 2020, she expects the Justice Department to prosecute him.

In a recent interview with ABC News, Trump said, "Oh give me a break, she's running for President, she's doing horribly. She's way down in the polls."

"I heard she made that statement," Trump said. "And you know what, who wouldn't? Probably if I were running in her position, I'd make the same statement."

Read More