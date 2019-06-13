Attorney for Virginia Lt. Gov. Fairfax pushes for criminal investigation into allegations against him

(CNN) The attorney for Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has sent letters to prosecutors in North Carolina and Massachusetts requesting their offices open criminal investigations into claims of sexual assault against him .

In the letters to the district attorneys' offices in Suffolk County, Massachusetts, and Durham County, North Carolina, obtained by CNN, Pollock specifically asks for criminal investigations to be launched.

In the letter to Ian Polumbaum, the assistant district attorney in Suffolk, Pollack gives a lengthy defense of Fairfax and requests that at the end of the investigation the results be made public.

"An objective and thorough investigation of that allegation should be conducted, and the results reported to the public," Pollack writes. "Just as no serious crime should go unprosecuted; no innocent person should have his reputation tarnished by a false accusation."

Pollack also tells Polumbaum that Fairfax is willing to sit for an interview regarding the claims and testify under oath about his recollection of the events. He also writes that he hopes Fairfax's accusers are willing to do the same.

The letter also details in specificity evidence that Fairfax believes points to his innocence. That includes his claim that he sat for and passed a polygraph test and, in the case of the accusation from Tyson, that she did not come forward publicly until it was possible that he may ascend to the governorship because of the Northam scandal.

News of the letters was first reported by CBS.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect that Fairfax endorsed a criminal investigation into the claims in early April.