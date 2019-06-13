Attorney for Virginia Lt. Gov. Fairfax pushes for criminal investigation into allegations against him

(CNN) The attorney for Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has sent letters to prosecutors in North Carolina and Massachusetts requesting their offices open criminal investigations into claims of sexual assault against him.

Fairfax, a Democrat, is accused by two different women of sexual assault, accusations that emerged during the blackface scandal surrounding Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam when there were calls for Northam to step down. Fairfax is first in line of succession should Northam resign.

Up until now, he has resisted calls for a criminal investigation or for an investigation into the claims by the Virginia General Assembly. The move by Fairfax attorney Barry Pollock signals a change in strategy for Fairfax, who could face a public hearing by the legislature where both of his accusers have said they would be willing to testify.

In the letters to the district attorneys' offices in Suffolk County, Massachusetts, and Durham County, North Carolina, obtained by CNN, Pollock specifically asks for criminal investigations to be launched.