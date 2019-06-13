Pompeo, without offering evidence, blames Iran for Gulf tanker attacks

Washington (CNN) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran for an attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, saying the assessment was based on intelligence but offered no evidence to support his claim.

"It is the assessment of the United States government that the Islamic Republic of Iran is responsible for the attacks," Pompeo said in specially scheduled remarks at the State Department Thursday as investigations into the attacks were beginning.

Pompeo spoke hours after the two tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman, and less than a month after four other ships in the region were struck in what appears to be a similar way. National security Adviser John Bolton blamed Iran for those strikes at the time, again without offering evidence that Tehran was responsible.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said "suspicious doesn't begin to describe" this latest incident, noting that one of the tankers is Japanese owned and that the attack took place as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was visiting Iran in an effort to calm tensions between Washington and Tehran.

"Reported attacks on Japan-related tankers occurred while PM [Shinzo Abe] was meeting with Ayatollah [Khamenei] for extensive and friendly talks. Suspicious doesn't begin to describe what likely transpired this morning," Zarif tweeted.

