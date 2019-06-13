Breaking News

Benghazi suspect found guilty of material support in 2012 attack on US mission

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN

Updated 3:28 PM ET, Thu June 13, 2019

A vehicle and the surrounding area are engulfed in flames after it was set on fire inside the US consulate compound in Benghazi late on September 11, 2012. An armed mob protesting over a film they said offended Islam, attacked the US consulate in Benghazi and set fire to the building, killing one American, witnesses and officials said. AFP PHOTO
(CNN)Mustafa al-Imam, a suspect in the 2012 Benghazi attacks, has been found guilty by a federal jury on two counts -- conspiracy to provide material support and resources to terrorists and maliciously destroying and property at the US diplomatic compound in Benghazi.

The jury has not been able to reach a verdict on remaining charges, which include murder counts. DC District Court federal Judge Casey Cooper sent the jurors back to deliberate for the rest of the afternoon.
It is possible the judge may declare a mistrial on those counts if they still can't reach a verdict.
The jury began deliberating on June 5. The trial began in early May
    This is a breaking story and will be updated.