Benghazi suspect found guilty of material support in 2012 attack on US mission

(CNN) Mustafa al-Imam, a suspect in the 2012 Benghazi attacks, has been found guilty by a federal jury on two counts -- conspiracy to provide material support and resources to terrorists and maliciously destroying and property at the US diplomatic compound in Benghazi.

The jury has not been able to reach a verdict on remaining charges, which include murder counts. DC District Court federal Judge Casey Cooper sent the jurors back to deliberate for the rest of the afternoon.

It is possible the judge may declare a mistrial on those counts if they still can't reach a verdict.

The jury began deliberating on June 5. The trial began in early May

