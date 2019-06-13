UK maritime safety body investigating 'incident' in Gulf of Oman

(CNN) A British maritime safety body has said it is investigating "an incident" in the Gulf of Oman, after reports that two oil tankers had been attacked.

"UK and its partners are currently investigating," United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations (UKMTO), a maritime security sharing conduit managed by Britain's Royal Navy said in an advisory on Thursday.

CNN has reached out to the UKMTO for additional information.

CNN has been unable to confirm if an actual attack had taken place or if any oil tankers were involved.

This is a developing story.