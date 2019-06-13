Oil prices surge after reported attack on tankers near the Iranian coast

London (CNN Business) US crude oil futures surged as much as 4% on Thursday following reports that two tankers had been attacked in the Gulf of Oman.

An advisory from the agency indicated the incident had occurred near the Strait of Hormuz , a vital trade artery through which roughly 30% of the world's sea-borne crude oil passes.

The waterway links the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf, separating Oman from its eastern neighbor, Iran.

The US 5th Fleet, which is based in Bahrain, said in a statement that US Naval Forces had received two separate distress calls, one at 6:12 a.m. local time, and a second at 7:00 a.m.

