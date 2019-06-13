Oil prices surge after reported attack on tankers near the Iranian coast

London (CNN Business)US crude oil futures surged as much as 4% on Thursday following reports that two tankers had been attacked in the Gulf of Oman.
United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations, which monitors security in the region, said that it was aware of an incident, and that Britain and its partners were investigating.
An advisory from the agency indicated the incident had occurred near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital trade artery through which roughly 30% of the world's sea-borne crude oil passes.
The waterway links the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf, separating Oman from its eastern neighbor, Iran.
The US 5th Fleet, which is based in Bahrain, said in a statement that US Naval Forces had received two separate distress calls, one at 6:12 a.m. local time, and a second at 7:00 a.m.
Vessel manager Frontline said that one of its tankers, the Front Altair, had suffered a fire while sailing in the Gulf of Oman. The company was unable to provide more details.
The manager of a second vessel, the Kokuka Courageous, said it had launched an emergency response following a security incident. It said the ship had suffered damage to its starboard hull.
Second incident in two months
Singapore-based BSM Ship Management said in a statement that the vessel was about 70 nautical miles from Fujairah, a port in the United Arab Emirates, and about 14 nautical miles from the coast of Iran.
US crude futures had been trading near their lowest levels in five months. But they rebounded as traders reacted to reports of the attacks, gaining 2.3% to trade at $52.25 a barrel by 4:30 a.m. ET.
The price for Brent crude, the global benchmark, surged 2.4% to $61.37 a barrel.
The reported attacks follow an incident in May in which four ships were targeted near Fujairah in what the United Arab Emirates described as a "sabotage attack."