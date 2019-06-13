India hopes to become fourth country on the Moon in September

New Delhi (CNN) India's space agency says it will make the country's first landing on the surface of the Moon in September this year.

The country's latest lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2, which means "Moon vehicle" in Sanskrit, is to lift off in mid-July.

The mission will make India the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the surface of the Moon, adding its name to a long list of recent achievements in space exploration. In the past 10 years, the Indian space agency has launched multiple missions into space to gain a better understanding of Mars and the Moon.

"The last 15 minutes to the landing are going to be the most terrifying moments for us," said Kailasavadivoo Sivan, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Wednesday at a news conference.

Indian space scientist and Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Kailasavadivoo Sivan, speaking at a news conference on Wednesday.

Chandrayaan-1, India's maiden lunar mission, was responsible for discovering water molecules on the surface of the Moon, which it orbited but did not land on. The Mars Orbiter Mission is currently orbiting the planet Mars and collecting data as it moves.

