A young girl was afraid of IVs. So she invented a teddy bear to disguise them

(CNN) A young girl from Connecticut turned her time spent in the hospital into a chance to help ease the fear of many other young patients.

Ella Casano, now 12, was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Idiopathic Thrombocytopenia Purpura (ITP) when she was seven.

"It's when her body attacks and destroys its own platelets, so it puts her at higher risk for bleeding or injury, more than most people," Meg Casano, Ella's mother, told CNN.

Due to ITP, Ella had to have IV infusions every six to eight weeks. As for many young children, and adults, this process scared her.

"When I had my first infusion, I was surprised and a little bit intimidated by the look of the amount of tubing and medical equipment on my IV pole," Ella said in a statement on her website

