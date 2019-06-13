Russian poker player dies from electrocution in bathroom

(CNN) A Russian online poker player has been found dead after she was electrocuted while drying her hair.

The body of the 26-year-old was discovered in the bathroom of her flat in Moscow Tuesday, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

She was named by the news service as Lilya Novikova, a star in the world of online poker known to fans as Lia. "During the initial examination, traces of an electrical injury were found on the victim's body," a source told TASS.

Novikova's body was found by a neighbor, the government news service reported.

"Relatives became agitated when the girl stopped responding to phone calls and asked her neighbor to check on her. She found the girl's body," a law enforcement source told TASS.