Mohammed bin Salman's sister faces trial for allegedly ordering beating of craftsman

Paris (CNN) The sister of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will face trial in Paris next month after she allegedly ordered her bodyguard to attack a craftsman, CNN has confirmed.

The victim of the alleged physical attack, which took place in 2016, was working in Hassa bint Salman's apartment in the French capital.

Bint Salman's court hearing will take place on July 9, according to the prosecutor's office. She was charged in August 2018 with theft, complicity with voluntary violence, and complicity of sequestration.

It is alleged that the Saudi princess, said to be in her 40s, became angry after the worker took a photograph in her apartment on Paris' ultra-expensive Avenue Foch, AFP reported.

The agency said bint Salman believed he wanted to sell the picture to the media. The workman said he was tied up, severely beaten and forced to kiss the princess' feet during the ordeal, it added.

