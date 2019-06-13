Body of child is seventh found in search for Cyprus serial killer victims

(CNN) Police in Cyprus have found a seventh body -- that of a six-year-old girl -- during the investigation into what appears to be the Mediterranean island's first ever serial killing case.

The remains of the daughter of the killer's first victim were found Wednesday in Lake Memi, southwest of Nicosia, the Cypriot capital, reports CNN affiliate CNN Greece.

Cypriot Police spokesperson Andreas Angelidis confirmed that a body was found at a depth of around six meters, according to CNN Greece.

Divers found the child's remains wrapped in a bed sheet weighted down with a cement block.

Police previously found the remains of a 49-year-old victim in a different lake called Red Lake.

The discovery means that authorities have now found the remains of all seven victims the 35-year-old suspect has confessed to murdering.

Read More