eBay, Mariano Rivera team up for 42 exclusive items of baseball history

Story highlights eBay's inaugural Baseball Card Hall of Fame class includes 10 historic players

Debuting alongside the class is eBay's special Mariano Rivera Collection

eBay has long moved past just being a site for buying and selling goods. In reality, it's a vast online marketplace for anything and everything, from vintage clothing to the latest tech. And now, eBay will feature historical pieces from Mariano Rivera and its own Baseball Card Hall of Fame.

Yes, eBay has just unveiled its Baseball Card Hall of Fame. The inaugural class includes 10 historic players — Rivera, Ken Griffey Jr., Nolan Ryan, Stan Musial, Cal Ripken Jr., Babe Ruth, Ted Williams, Pete Rose, Ozzie Smith and Mickey Mantle — but you can expect additions in the future.

In the meantime, eBay is making it incredibly easy to find items featuring the inaugural class with a new dedicated storefront. You'll be able to pick from run-of-the-mill to rare baseball cards, clothing, posters, artwork and memorabilia. The launch is just in time for Father's Day, especially with eBay's expedited shipping options.

Thanks to the enormous data that eBay has on searches and sales, data was behind the selection of the inaugural class, which consists of players that have a wide selection of items and buyer interest.

In addition, eBay also is launching the x Mariano Rivera Collection, featuring one of the best relievers in MLB history. This is your chance to get your hands on 42 one-of-a-kind pieces. These range from game-used equipment, signed baseballs, jerseys and even hats. You can check out this collection here. Proceeds from this will benefit the Mariano Rivera Foundation.

It's awesome to see eBay setting up a dedicated storefront for baseball cards and help interested fans (potentially you) find and access pieces for their collections.

Bring a piece of Yankee Stadium into your home with this sign that includes dirt from the field. ($24.99; ebay.com)

This 1997 Ken Griffey Jr. card is a gold sculpture. ($8.95; ebay.com)

This Mariano Rivera plaque includes game-used dirt from his last season. ($19.99; ebay.com)

This New York themed subway sign features Rivera's move from the Bronx to Cooperstown. ($99.99; ebay.com)

Score this classic 1985 Pete Rose card. ($14.99; ebay.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.