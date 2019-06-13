Man accused of killing 51 in Christchurch mosque attacks pleads not guilty

(CNN) The man accused of shooting worshippers at two New Zealand mosques in March has pleaded not guilty to 92 charges, including 51 counts of murder.

Australian citizen Brenton Tarrant, 28, appeared via audiovisual link at the Christchurch High Court on Friday morning over the attack, which was New Zealand's worst mass shooting in modern history.

plea to 51 charges of murder and 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge under the Terrorism Suppression Act, the first time such a charge has been laid inside the country.

The pleas were entered by Tarrant's lawyer, Shane Tait. Tarrant could be seen smiling as he appeared via video link from Paremoremo Prison in Auckland.

Tarrant was silent throughout his appearance and could be seen on a monitor from the waist up, dressed in a plain gray sweatshirt.