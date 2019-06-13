(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is stepping down at the end of the month, President Trump says.
-- The US Navy spotted an unexploded mine attached to one of the tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman today. It's the same type suspected in an earlier attack.
-- A federal agency investigating top White House aide Kellyanne Conway recommends that she be removed from her position, saying she violated the Hatch Act.
-- At least 25 police officers and deputies were wounded after protesters in Memphis threw rocks and bricks at police for shooting a man.
-- Mexican telenovela star Edith Gonzalez died at 54, three years after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
-- Actress Jessica Biel met with anti-vaccination advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and California lawmakers this week to discuss a divisive vaccine bill. She later insisted that she is not against vaccinations.
-- Amanda Knox returned to Italy for the first time since she was released from prison in 2011. Knox was originally convicted of the murder of British student Meredith Kercher, but was later acquitted.
-- Burger King is flipping its marketing strategy with the upside-down Whopper burger in honor of the "Stranger Things" season premiere next month.
-- Selena Gomez said Bill Murray was whispering "dumb" stuff to her when they were walking the Canes red carpet. Check out the viral photo here.
-- While a NASA orbiter on Mars was exploring the final frontier, it discovered a chunk of cooled lava that looks eerily familiar for "Star Trek" fans.