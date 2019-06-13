There's a humanitarian crisis happening in Sudan. Here's how people are trying to help

(CNN) Since December, people in Sudan have been protesting their authoritarian president, finally ousting him in April.

Here are ways some people are responding.

Posting blue profile pictures

Signing a petition

Change.org petition is just 15,000 signatures from completion. Though it may not feel like significant change, the petition will go to António Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, and is calling for the UN to investigate the Sudanese government. Singer Rihanna also posted about the petition in her Instagram stories.

Taking part in a fundraising campaign

A GoFundMe campaign was created in December by a group of Sudanese people living in Manchester, England. According to the description, the funds will be used to buy medical supplies for victims. The £250,000 goal, about $315,000, has almost been reached.

Supporting Save The Children