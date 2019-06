There's a humanitarian crisis happening in Sudan. Here's how people are trying to help

(CNN) Since December, people in Sudan have been protesting their authoritarian president, finally ousting him in April.

But rather than receiving the democratic power they wanted, the former regime was replaced with military control -- leading to continued chaos and bloodshed , and igniting outrage across the globe.

Here are ways some people are responding.

Posting blue profile pictures

The thinking is: the more people who know about what's happening, the harder it is for Sudan's government to get away with the atrocities, and the more pressure is put on Western governments to act. This is the most common step people are taking, and it's an easy way to raise awareness about the situation. Here's why. The thinking is: the more people who know about what's happening, the harder it is for Sudan's government to get away with the atrocities, and the more pressure is put on Western governments to act.

