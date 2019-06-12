The SkyDeck ledge of the Willis Tower cracks under visitors' feet

(CNN) Visitors to the Willis Tower's SkyDeck got an extra scare Monday when the attraction's protective layer covering the glass splintered into thousands of pieces.

Chicago-area resident Jesus Pintado captured the harrowing moment on video.

"There was a woman with two kids and they looked really pale and scared because the floor just cracked," Pintado told WBBM.

The ledge is designed to hold of up five tons and its protective coating is intended to keep the ledge from scratching.

In 2014, tourist Alejandro Garibay told CNN affiliate WGN he saw lines forming in the glass and immediately moved from the ledge.

There was no immediate danger in that case either.