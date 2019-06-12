(CNN) A South Carolina funeral home will provide a burial service for a Vietnam War veteran who died without anyone to provide a funeral for him.

Petty Officer 3rd Class James Miske, 75, died on May 26, 2019, in Columbia, South Carolina. Though he was not homeless when he died, he had no family that was able to make his final arrangements.

Caughman-Harman Funeral Homes will provide a burial service with full military honors for Miske on Friday, June 14, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia. The funeral home encouraged the public to attend the service to serve as Miske's family.

The services are supported by the Dignity Memorial Homeless Veteran Program , a joint effort by Dignity Memorial funeral homes, the US Department of Veterans Affairs, and veteran's groups to provide all unclaimed veterans with a final salute.

Funeral director William Lynch started a chapter of the program at the funeral home in July 2018.

