Southern Baptists approve measure to remove churches over clergy abuse

(CNN) The Southern Baptist Convention approved measures at its annual conference to address an abuse scandal that has rocked the country's largest Protestant church fellowship.

Some 8,000 representatives -- called messengers -- overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment Tuesday night stating that churches can be removed from the convention for failing to adequately address sexual abuse or exhibiting racial discrimination. Southern Baptists are meeting in Birmingham, Alabama, through Wednesday.

The constitutional amendment requires approval at next year's convention for ratification.

"I believe this is a very significant moment in the history of the Southern Baptist Convention," Ronnie Floyd, head of the Southern Baptist Convention's executive committee, said after the vote.

"And I believe that every one of us needs to thank God for this moment."

Read More