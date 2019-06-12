The steps of an NYC park to be transformed into the city's largest LGBT pride flag

(CNN) This weekend, the steps of an NYC park will be transformed from gray granite to the city's largest pride flag.

Organizers said the flag, made of rainbow vinyl, will measure 12-by-100 feet, making it what they say is the largest LGBT pride flag in New York City.

In honor of Pride month, the massive flag is an effort to "celebrate the progress that's been made over the past 50 years, and to shine a light on the LGBTQ community's continued fight for the universal human rights," according to the park's website.

The pride flag is located in New York City's Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park, which is on the southern tip of Roosevelt Island.

The park is named after a 1941 speech in which FDR outlined four "essential human freedoms": freedom of speech and expression, freedom of worship, freedom from want and freedom from fear.

