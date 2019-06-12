(CNN) Officials at the Bergen County, New Jersey, jail are dealing with an outbreak of the mumps and have put the facility under quarantine, CNN affiliate WABC reports.

Five inmates have been diagnosed with the mumps, though doctors are still waiting to get back test results to confirm the diagnosis.

County Executive Jim Tedesco has put the jail in Hackensack under quarantine for a little more than three weeks. No additional inmates will be accepted into the jail. Instead they'll be sent to a jail in neighboring Hudson County.

No staffers have shown signs of the mumps so far, and 1,000 doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine will be sent to the jail. The best way to prevent mumps is with a vaccine, and the MMR vaccine is 88% effective when two doses are given.

