Activists left child-sized mannequins in cages around New York this morning

(CNN) An immigrant advocacy group left child-sized mannequins in cages all around New York City early Wednesday morning to protest the treatment of children at immigration detention centers.

The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services ( RAICES ) had set up the cages in front of Google and major news organizations throughout the city, according to the New York Police Department. The displays included audio of children wailing that RAICES said were recordings of actual detained children crying, obtained by ProPublica in their investigation of families being separated at the US Border.

A NYPD spokeswoman said that police found and removed eight of the cages. The NYPD would not respond to questions about why they were taken down.

Madonna Badger, Chief Executive Officer of Badger and Winters, a public relations firm that created the #NoKidsInCages campaign, said 25 cages were put up in all, and that the NYPD had removed all of them.

Ujala Sehgal, Vice President of Fenton, a PR firm that helped organize the protest, also tweeted about the installations being taken down.

Hey @nytimes can you help stop this #nokidsincages from being taken down? NYPD has taken down five already! 🙏🏾 @RAICESTEXAS pic.twitter.com/6pieEdbO62 — Ujala Sehgal (@UjalaSehgal) June 12, 2019

