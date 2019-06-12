This Honda lawnmower is the fastest in the world, hitting 100 mph in 6 seconds

(CNN) Honda's new lawnmower is faster than some Ferrari models—and can still proficiently cut grass.

The Japanese motor company's Mean Mower V2 reclaimed the Guinness World Record for fastest lawnmower, hitting 100 mph in 6 seconds.

In addition to its speed, to earn the title the lawnmower still needed to look like one and, of course, be used to mow a lawn.

British stunt driver Jessica Hawkins completed two runs, racing the mower in opposite directions within an hour, at a top speed of 110.5 mph at a German racetrack. Her acceleration from zero to 100 mph averaged just 6.29 seconds.

The mower is outfitted with the same four-cylinder, 200-horsepower engine as Honda's Fireblade "superbike," hidden in the body of a tractor. It achieves a top speed of 150 mph, while the company's top-rated standard lawnmowers top out at 4 mph

