(CNN) A tractor-trailer's homemade license plate wasn't good enough to fool a motorcycle officer in Southern California -- or anyone else.

Moorpark Police Senior Deputy David Anaya was helping a motorist on the side of the road last month when he saw the big truck roll by at about 15-20 miles per hour.

"There was a host of mechanical violations on the truck but what really stuck out was the manufactured license plate," Anaya told CNN.

But that wasn't the only clue.

