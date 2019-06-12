Her husband killed their 5 children. She asked a jury for mercy in his sentencing

(CNN) The ex-wife of a man who was found guilty of killing their five children in South Carolina took the stand this week to ask jurors not to sentence him to death.

Amber Kyzer was married to Timothy Jones Jr. for eight years and lived in Lexington County until 2012 -- when they got a divorce and shared joint custody of their children.

After their marriage ended, she was left without a job, a car or a license, and believed it'd be best to give her former husband primary custody of the children, CNN affiliate WIS reported.

"I had nothing to offer my children, I could not provide for them," she said. "As a mother, I made the best decision I could. I trusted my husband at the time. He promised to take care of our children."

Then on August 28, 2014, she called her children like she always did at 7 p.m. -- but something was different. Her children were screaming in the background and her son sounded like he was gasping for air, she said. Then her husband disconnected the phone, and did not answer numerous calls from her afterward, she said.

