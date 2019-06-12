Uber may soon deliver Big Macs to you by drone

(CNN) Uber is gearing up to get into the drone delivery game, and things are set to take off this summer with plans to start a pilot program to offer fast food drone delivery in San Diego, California.

Last year, the Federal Aviation Administration selected San Diego as one of 10 cities to test commercial drone delivery. The city then partnered with Uber to test it out, and Uber is working with McDonald's as an early partner for this program. The two companies have been working for months to design special packages to keep your food warm, ice cream cold and everything intact during transit.

However, don't expect to see Big Macs descending from the sky to your front door.

Instead, there will be designated safe landing zones to drop off the food. From there, an Uber courier will pick up the order and deliver it to your door. Some Uber cars may also be outfitted with QR codes on the roofs of their cars, which could serve as potential landing zones.

As for pricing, delivery fees are expected to be consistent with regular Uber Eats fees, which can range up to $8.50 in San Diego.

