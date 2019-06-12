Dr Disrespect Twitch account suspended, E3 pass revoked for illegal bathroom stream

(CNN) Gamer Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV, better known by his alias, Dr DisRespect, had his account suspended from Twitch today and his E3 pass was revoked.

While attending E3 2019, Beahm decided to stream himself on his Dr DisRespect Twitch channel yesterday inside of a bathroom at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the site of the video gaming expo. He called it his first IRL (in real life) stream.

With thousands of people watching the Dr DisRespect stream, Beahm walked into a bathroom with a cameraman and streamed himself urinating into a urinal. Clips would show him re-entering the bathroom two more times.

Twitch forbids the streaming of illegal acts, and they have an anti-harassment policy that does not allow streamers to record someone against their will, which was certainly the case for the unsuspecting people caught in the stream.

According to Twitch's community guidelines, "Violating our policy against harassment will result in your account being suspended. Depending on the severity of the offense, harassers may be indefinitely suspended on the first violation."