Opera unveils a browser for gaming at E3 2019

(CNN) All the major companies unveiled their lineup of upcoming games and hardware at E3 2019, and there were even surprise cameos such as Keanu Reeves showing up on stage .

Opera (yes, the browser), on the other hand, came to the expo to reveal a gaming browser.

Named Opera GX, the browser was built with features specifically designed with gamers in mind. However, there are a number of useful features built in that even non-gamers may find helpful.

Why it's a big deal

Browsers are notoriously resource hogs.

Opera is the first browser to have a built-in RAM and CPU limiter. RAM stands for random access memory, and it's where a computer stores memory that it is actively using. A CPU is the central processing unit, and you can think of it like the brain of your computer carrying out tasks.

So, why are these limiters important? It allows you to keep your browser open as you're gaming while not having to worry about your performance being impacted. And if you're not gaming, you can make sure that you keep your browser in check so that it isn't slowing your computer down too much.

The browser integrates Twitch

While the RAM and CPU limiter are the most interesting features, Opera smartly integrated Twitch right into the browser.

Twitch is a live streaming platform used primarily by gamers to stream themselves playing games. You can easily access subscriptions and even get notifications if a streamer is going live. You can also pop out a video of a Twitch stream that floats over tabs and other apps, and Opera GX will soon add a mode where you can have a floating window playing over games so you can watch a tutorial while you are playing.

It also has a built-in ad blocker

There are also some additional features that most can appreciate: a built-in ad blocker and a VPN (virtual private network), which helps you to more securely send and receive data online by extending a private network over a public one. You can also pop out windows to use for messenger services such as Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Vkontakte and WhatsApp.

And no gaming browser would be complete without the ability to easily customize everything from colors to themes and wallpapers.