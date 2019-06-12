Hope Solo thinks the US went 'a little overboard' in their celebrations against Thailand

(CNN) Even Hope Solo, whose had her fair share of celebrating big wins, thinks the USWNT took their celebrations too far when they crushed Thailand at the World Cup on Tuesday.

"Should the US have taken their foot off the pedal against Thailand? Absolutely not."

But Solo said the US could have toned it down a little.

"You do want the game to be celebrated and you do want to see players having fun but at the same time I thought some of the celebrations were a little overboard," Solo wrote. "A few seemed planned out and I do know some players spend a lot of time thinking about celebrations for the fans. It's not always necessary."

Read More