Chris Froome set to miss Tour de France after 'bad crash'

(CNN)Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome is set to miss this year's race after sustaining a suspected fractured leg in a crash during a practice ride in France Wednesday.
The 34-year-old, who won cycling's most prestigious race in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017, was competing in the Criterium du Dauphine near Roanne, central France, when he crashed ahead of the fourth stage time trial.
The Briton, who has won the race on three previous occasions, was being treated at a local hospital, according to an official from his Team Ineos outfit.
"He's had a bad crash, actually, he's got a bad fracture. He's badly injured," team principal Dave Brailsford told reporters in France.
"It sound like he's got a fracture of the femur, to be confirmed.
"Clearly he's not going to ride the Tour."
Froome was targeting a record-equaling fifth Tour de France title this year to join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain at the top of the sport.
Last year, Welshman Geraint Thomas won the yellow jersey for the first time with teammate Froome in third.
Thomas, the fourth Briton to win the Tour de France, is favorite to win this year's race ahead of 2018 runner-up Tom Dumoulin.