Chris Froome set to miss Tour de France after 'bad crash'

(CNN) Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome is set to miss this year's race after sustaining a suspected fractured leg in a crash during a practice ride in France Wednesday.

The 34-year-old, who won cycling's most prestigious race in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017, was competing in the Criterium du Dauphine near Roanne, central France, when he crashed ahead of the fourth stage time trial.

The Briton, who has won the race on three previous occasions, was being treated at a local hospital, according to an official from his Team Ineos outfit.

Read More