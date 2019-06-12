Cruz floats legislation with Ocasio-Cortez after agreeing on over-the-counter birth control

Washington (CNN) Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz asked New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez if she would want to team up to make birth control available over-the-counter.

Cruz, one of the Senate's most conservative members, made the suggestion via Twitter Wednesday to Ocasio-Cortez, the freshman congresswoman who has built a reputation as one of the more progressive members of Congress. The exchange comes after the unlikely duo came together on Twitter late last month when the pair agreed that Congress should ban former lawmakers from becoming lobbyists.

On Wednesday, Cruz responded to a June 7 tweet from Ocasio-Cortez in which she said "birth control should be over-the-counter."

"I agree. Perhaps, in addition to the legislation we are already working on together to ban Members of Congress from becoming lobbyists, we can team up here as well. A simple, clean bill making birth control available over the counter. Interested?" Cruz tweeted.

CNN has reached out to representatives for both Cruz and Ocasio-Cortez.

