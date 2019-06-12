Stacey Abrams meets with film industry, argues against boycott of Georgia over abortion law

Washington (CNN) Stacey Abrams, a growing voice in the Democratic Party who unsuccessfully ran for governor of Georgia last year, said she met with members of the film industry on Tuesday to argue against a boycott of the state over its controversial abortion law.

Abrams, whose unsuccessful gubernatorial bid was backed by many celebrities, warned in March that the state's abortion bill would be "bad for business." The so-called "heartbeat" measure, which takes effect January 1 of next year, would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, a point at which many women are unaware they are pregnant.

Netflix, Disney, and WarnerMedia -- the parent company of CNN, which is headquartered in Atlanta -- have been among the major film and television companies to say if the new law takes effect, they may not continue production in Georgia.

"We had productive conversations with execs, show runners, actors & more. If companies #StayAndFight, we can save jobs, build power and most importantly, protect women. While the call to leave resonates for some, we must leverage the time before a final determination to lead," Abrams said in a tweet Tuesday.

She added, "Business relies on predictability - too many companies will face growing uncertainty in our healthcare environment. This forced pregnancy bill targets women but every Georgian is at risk if we lose doctors, jobs and billions. #StayAndFight"

