Shanahan says he has 'no concerns' over FBI background check ahead of nomination

Washington (CNN) Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan told CNN on Wednesday that he has "no concerns" about his pending FBI background check, which must be completed before his nomination can be sent to the Senate.

When asked if he had assurances from President Donald Trump that he is still his pick to lead the Defense Department, Shanahan said he is "in contact with the White House" and expects the process to be completed shortly.

"I'm in contact with the White House. We're done with our paperwork, expect to have the process completed here shortly," he said.

Trump announced his intention to nominate Shanahan on May 9 but the fact all the necessary paperwork needed to begin confirmation proceedings hasn't been filed has raised questions about his candidacy.

But Shanahan appeared to downplay those concerns on Wednesday.

Read More