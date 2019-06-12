White House officials and GOP senators meet but don't reach agreement on spending levels

(CNN) Top White House officials met with senior Republican senators Wednesday to try to reach an agreement on government spending levels for the next two years, but the session ended without a deal.

"We had serious discussions," said Sen. Richard Shelby , a Republican from Alabama who chairs the Appropriations Committee, as he left the meeting that took place in the Capitol office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Shelby said the Trump administration and GOP senators "are close to the same page" but not on it yet.

He said the sides would meet again soon and, in the meantime, he would try to gauge whether there might be the necessary Democratic support in the House and Senate for the budget figures that were discussed "in pretty good detail."

The impasse reflects the divisions between the administration, led by Trump and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who want to reduce domestic but not defense spending , and Republicans on the Hill who recognize that the only way to pass spending bills is with the support of congressional Democrats, and they are eager to bolster domestic programs not cut them.

