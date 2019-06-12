(CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden leads the Democratic field among likely Nevada caucusgoers, followed by Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, according to a new poll from Monmouth University.

The poll -- which is the first released out of Nevada from the list of the Democratic National Committee's debate-qualifying pollsters -- found 36% of likely Democratic caucus attendees in Nevada said they'd support the former vice president, leading Warren by 17 percentage points.

Around one-in-five said they'd support Warren (19%), putting the Massachusetts senator over Sanders, the Vermont lawmaker who holds 13% of the electorate.

With the deadline for debate qualification polls on Wednesday night, this poll doesn't change the roster of candidates who have qualified to participate in the DNC debate set for later this month.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and California Sen. Kamala Harris receive 7% and 6% of the vote, respectively. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, and businessman Andrew Yang landed at 2% each.

