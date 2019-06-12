The US is in a VERY liberal mood right about now

(CNN) The desire for a more traditionally liberal approach to government -- more regulation, increased spending on public programs etc. -- is at an all-time high, according to calculations by longtime political science professor James Stimson.

"The annual estimate for 2018 is the most liberal ever recorded in the 68-year history of Mood, just slightly higher than the previous high point of 1961," Stimson, who is now retired from the University of North Carolina, wrote recently of his findings.

"It represents the expected leftward movement in thermostatic reaction to the Presidency of Donald Trump," he added.

Stimson has been monitoring the broad mood of the American public to approaches to government since 1991. Rather than attempting to gauge where people stand on a single issue at a particular moment in time, Stimson aims to take a far longer view -- and to rate his findings on a spectrum from liberal to conservative governance. As The New York Times' Tom Edsall wrote about Stimson's methodology in 2013:

"Stimson, using data from all available commercial and academic surveys, including American National Election Studies and Gallup....The graph tracks swings in public opinion, both to the left and right, using responses to polling questions measuring levels of support for government programs."

