Howard Schultz cuts staff and takes the summer off from exploring presidential bid after back surgeries

Washington (CNN) Howard Schultz said Wednesday he is taking the summer off from exploring a potential run for the presidency in order to recover after undergoing three back surgeries. A source close to the former Starbucks CEO says there have been staff reductions on his team as he steps away from the trail.

Schultz's quixotic political adventure began earlier this year when he announced that he would explore running against President Donald Trump in 2020. Despite holding pseudo-campaign events in the first few months of the year, Schultz has not announced a formal presidential run and had largely disappeared from the political scene in recent months.

On Wednesday, he chalked that up to back pain.

"While I was in Arizona, I unfortunately experienced acute back pain that required me to cut my travels short. Over the following two months, I underwent three separate back surgeries," the former Starbucks CEO, who is considering running as a "centrist independent," wrote in a letter to supporters.

"Today, I am feeling much better, and my doctors foresee a full recovery so long as I rest and rehabilitate," he wrote. "I have decided to take the summer to do just that."

