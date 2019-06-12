Howard Schultz taking summer off from exploring presidential bid after back surgeries

Washington (CNN)Howard Schultz said Wednesday he is taking the summer off from exploring a potential run for the presidency in order to recover after undergoing three back surgeries.
Schultz's quixotic political adventure began earlier this year when he announced that he would explore running against President Donald Trump in 2020. Despite holding pseudo-campaign events in the first few months of the year, Schultz has not announced a formal presidential run and had largely disappeared from the political scene in recent months.
On Wednesday, he chalked that up to back pain.
"While I was in Arizona, I unfortunately experienced acute back pain that required me to cut my travels short. Over the following two months, I underwent three separate back surgeries," the former Starbucks CEO, who is considering running as a "centrist independent," wrote in a letter to supporters.
"Today, I am feeling much better, and my doctors foresee a full recovery so long as I rest and rehabilitate," he wrote. "I have decided to take the summer to do just that."
Schultz wrote his "concern for our country's future remains," and that "the American people deserve so much more from our elected officials." He said he would be "back in touch" with supporters after Labor Day.
"I take this detour from the road reluctantly," he said.
Schultz's pause from the campaign trail comes after months of criticism from the left about his potential candidacy.
Several Democrats have voiced concern over a potential Schultz White House bid, with some of the party's top operatives worrying the billionaire would split the anti-Trump vote and ensure the Republican gets four more years in the White House.
Schultz, during a CNN Town Hall earlier this year, would not commit to getting out of the presidential race late in the game if his hypothetical candidacy would help Trump get elected. He said he would not run if, in the next few months, "math doesn't tally up," but he declined to say he would do the same later in the race, should he decide to run.
Schultz at the time also knocked what he called "extreme" left and right proposals on issues ranging from tax policy to climate change. Schultz provided few specific proposals of his own at the February town hall, admitting several times that he didn't know how to fix the country's problems and suggesting at other times that he would address them by breaking up government bureaucracy.