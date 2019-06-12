Former Trump Organization executive says investigations are 'a challenge'

(CNN) President Donald Trump is "wired" to hit back at anyone he believes is criticizing him -- a habit a recently departed Trump Organization executive says can sometimes "create an even bigger adversary."

Longtime compliance officer George Sorial , who this week released a book about his time working for Trump, told CNN in an interview this week that Trump's behavior in office is consistent with what he saw over the years.

"That's just how he's wired. He's a firm believer in hitting back," Sorial said. "I think counterpunching is part of his personality."

When asked if that reaction ever hurts the President, Sorial acknowledged that it can.

"Sometimes when you attack an adversary, you create an even bigger adversary," Sorial said. "In essence, you create a monster."

