Postal Service issues George H.W. Bush 'Forever' stamp

Washington (CNN) The US Postal Service on Wednesday issued a commemorative "Forever" stamp for former President George H.W. Bush, rolling out the new stamp on what would have been the late President's 95th birthday.

The U.S. Postal Service is issuing a Forever stamp honoring George H.W. Bush, America's 41st president. Watch the first day of issue ceremony LIVE here at 12:00 pm EDT! pic.twitter.com/9FuRCnc5RG — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) June 12, 2019

The stamp consists of a portrait of Bush painted by artist Michael J. Deas and based on a 1997 photograph taken by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders. Phil Jordan was the art director and stamp designer.

In a statement released Wednesday, the USPS highlighted some of Bush's achievements during his years in public office, saying that as America's 41st president -- in addition to making history on other fronts -- he "guided the United States and its allies to a peaceful victory in the Cold War, helped engineer the reunification of Germany and led a multinational coalition that successfully forced Iraq to withdraw from Kuwait during the Persian Gulf War."

Robert M. Duncan, chairman of the USPS Board of Governors, who served as the dedicating official, said in a statement that the stamp "helps to capture the spirit and essence of a remarkable man."

