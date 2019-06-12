George Conway: Trump sends 'invitation to commence impeachment proceedings'

Washington (CNN) Conservative lawyer George Conway, the husband of top White House aide Kellyanne Conway, and former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said Wednesday that a brief filed by President Donald Trump's lawyers represents an "invitation to commence impeachment proceedings."

The Trump team fights back in the brief against the multiple investigations being conducted into the administration by congressional Democrats -- the Oversight Committee, in this instance -- saying that Congress is "trying to prove that the President broke the law" and the Oversight Committee's subpoena of Trump's accountants exceeds Congress' constitutional authority.

The brief, Conway and Katyal, write, "can be construed as an invitation to commence impeachment proceedings."

They go on to say that Trump's defiance of congressional subpoenas -- along with his insults of judges and journalists -- is not "proper" for a President of the United States.

