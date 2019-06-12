Trump and Polish President sign new defense agreement

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda inked a new defense agreement at the White House on Wednesday that will station an additional 1,000 US troops in Poland on a rotational basis

Trump marked the signing and Duda's visit with a rare military display: a flyover of an F-35 fighter jet above the White House that comes as Poland is also taking steps to purchase new F-35s from the United States.

Trump said Poland will bear the cost of the additional US troop deployment and said it would not alter the total number of US troops fanned across Europe. Instead, Trump said he would rotate the additional troops out of Germany, which he has lambasted for not sufficiently increasing its defense spending.

"Poland will provide the basing and infrastructure to support a military presence of about 1,000 American troops. The Polish government will build these projects at no cost to the United States. The Polish government will pay for this," Trump said during a Rose Garden news conference.

The Polish President touted the significance of the US deployment, noting that the deployment will include "special operations forces" and other types of US military units.

